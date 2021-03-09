ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
No plans to replace Loew as Germany boss, says Liverpool's Klopp

  • Loew is the current longest serving national team coach after taking the job in 2006 but the 61-year-old, who led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, is ending his contract a year early.
  • "Will I be available for the German national team job in the summer? No," Klopp told reporters ahead of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July.

Loew is the current longest serving national team coach after taking the job in 2006 but the 61-year-old, who led Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, is ending his contract a year early.

Klopp has three years to run on his current deal at Liverpool and said he had always honoured his contract in his previous roles at Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

"Will I be available for the German national team job in the summer? No," Klopp told reporters ahead of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.

"Loew did an incredible job for so many years, the longest servant we had in Germany.

"I understand he wants to have this highlight at the European Championship... Somebody else will do the job and with the amount of really good German managers at the moment, the German FA will find a good solution."

Liverpool have lost eight times since January to drop from the Premier League summit to eighth in the standings and Klopp's side are looking to rediscover their best form in the Champions League where they lead Leipzig 2-0 from the first leg.

With the club drifting further away from the top four, Klopp said he was confident of turning things around in Europe.

"Two things (give me faith in the Champions League), the quality of the boys and football in general. You always have a chance in the next game and that's already enough," he said.

"It's halftime and we have to play the game that gives us the opportunity to go into the next round... I have no doubts about tomorrow about giving Leipzig a proper fight."

Klopp said it was good to have Fabinho available for selection again as they manage his minutes following his return from injury but he did not elaborate on whether the Brazilian would play in defence or midfield.

"I don't know with Fabinho, we have to see," he said. "Or I know, but I don't say."

