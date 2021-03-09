Ehsaas program dedicated to foster women full participation in society: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas programme is dedicated to fostering full participation of women in all walks of life.

"The 50%+ benefits agenda of Ehsaas is squarely embedded in all Ehsaas programmes, policies and initiatives to impact the lives of disadvantaged women and girls”, she said.

She shared these remarks while addressing virtual events held worldwide in connection with the International Women Day (IWD).

Speaking at key note speakers at the webinars hosted by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Pakistani Embassy in Washington DC, Athena40, World Economic Forum and The Lancet, she said the women centered post-COVID strategy of Ehsaas was widely lauded internationally.

Dr. Sania alongside senior global experts and panelists, reflected on the Ehsaas 50% plus benefits policy for women at each of these virtual webinars. “Women’s empowerment is beneficial to Pakistan’s society and economy", she commented.

Nishtar was invited to keynote the event that celebrated the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world especially in sustaining food systems and better nutrition, shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the World Economic Forum’s virtual global event themed, “Women, Leadership and a Pandemic”, Dr. Nishtar shared details about the gender responsive post-Covid Ehsaas Strategy in particular, higher stipend amount for girls under Ehsaas' education and nutrition conditional cash transfer programmes.

The commemorations of IWD began with the FAO’s webinar on, ‘Food Systems and Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’. Dr. Nishtar was invited to keynote the event that celebrated the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world especially in sustaining food systems and better nutrition, shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.