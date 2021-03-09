Pakistan
Body formed representing various chambers to address ports issues
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Maritime Affairs has constituted a committee representing various chambers of commerce and industry to address ports related issues on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi shared a notification issued in this regard.
The committee comprising president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), presidents, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faisalabad, Sailkot, Peshawar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan.
The minister said that the committee was formed in light of his announcement and commitment at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday, March 5.
