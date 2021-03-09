ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Sports

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, Kyodo says

  • The opening ceremony of the torch relay will also be held without spectators, Kyodo said.
  • The survey showed 77% of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend, versus 18% in favour.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

Kyodo said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo cited the officials as saying.

The opening ceremony of the torch relay will also be held without spectators, Kyodo said.

"The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic," Kyodo said, quoting the officials.

The Games are set for July 23 to Aug. 8.

Most Japanese people do not want international visitors to attend the Games amid fears that a large influx of visitors could spark a resurgence of infections, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed.

The survey showed 77% of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend, versus 18% in favour.

Kyodo news agency Olympics in Tokyo foreign spectators Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

