Pakistan

ECP changes polling staff for NA-75 Daska re-election

  • “The other 339 polling stations will have the similar staff that worked during February 19 by-poll,” it said.
  • Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf has been given an additional charge of Commissioner Gujranwala and CPO Gujranwala Sarfraz Ahmed Falki as Regional Police Officer (RPO).
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Mar 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to change the polling staff of the 21 stations during re-elections in NA-75 Daska.

In the announcement ECP said the elections in the constituency are scheduled for March 18.

“All 21 polling stations will have a fresh polling staff,” he said.

“The other 339 polling stations will have the similar staff that worked during February 19 by-poll,” it said.

The district education authority said that the duty order has been conveyed to the staffers via WhatsApp.

Moreover, the presiding officer of polling station 346 was also replaced for the March 18 polls.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf has been given an additional charge of Commissioner Gujranwala and CPO Gujranwala Sarfraz Ahmed Falki as Regional Police Officer (RPO).

The appointments of SDPO Adnan Malik and SDPO Sambharial Rizwan Ahmed were also notified.

It is pertinent to mention here that, On February 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

