ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU Parliament strips Catalan separatists of immunity

  • The vote also showed "respect for the Spanish justice system" and ensured that disputes in Catalonia are solved in Spain and not at the EU level.
AFP 09 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament on Tuesday lifted the immunity of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two allies wanted by Spain following Catalonia's independence attempt in 2017.

The trio -- Puigdemont and former Catalan health and education ministers Clara Ponsati and Toni Comin -- are wanted for sedition over the organisation of a banned separatist referendum in 2017.

The immunity of Puigdemont, the former regional president of Catalonia, was lifted by 400 votes to 248, while those of Comin and Ponsati were removed by 404 votes to 247, the parliament said.

With the decision, judicial authorities in Belgium and Scotland will be able to consider extradition requests by Spain's supreme court, though in the meantime they can to continue to perform their duties as MEPs.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said the vote ensured "immunity in the European Parliament cannot be used to shield parliamentarians from appearing in front of national courts" for a breach of national law.

The vote also showed "respect for the Spanish justice system" and ensured that disputes in Catalonia are solved in Spain and not at the EU level.

The three MEPs have already announced that they will take the case to the EU's highest court, the European Court of Justice.

Puigdemont has been living in self-exile in Belgium to escape a Spanish arrest warrant over the failed 2017 independence bid.

Comin is also in Belgium and subject to a European arrest warrant, while Ponsati worked as a university lecturer in Scotland and faces an extradition claim there.

In a tweet, her lawyer Aamer Anwar denounced a "shameful vote" and promised that the "legal battle goes on".

All three were elected as MEPs in 2019, meaning they enjoyed immunity from prosecution.

Last year, Madrid asked the parliament to strip them of that privilege, but a vote was delayed by the coronavirus crisis.

Fighting the extradition became a cause celebre among European politicians with similar regional claims, including in Scotland and Flanders in Belgium.

"Puigdemont and his friends losing their immunity from the European Parliament is outrageous," tweeted MEP Assita Kanko, a Flemish nationalist.

"I do not participate in this political persecution," she added.

Spain accuses Puigdemont and Comin of sedition and embezzlement, and Ponsati of sedition.

Their defence argues the cases have procedural flaws and lack evidence and that the three are victims of a political witch hunt.

The 2017 Catalan independence referendum stoked major tensions between the Spanish government and the leaders of the region of 7.5 million people, that includes Barcelona.

Support for independence has risen sharply over the past decade, but the bitterness of the debate has diminished since Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came to power in Madrid in 2018.

Catalan separatists EU Parliament Carles Puigdemont

EU Parliament strips Catalan separatists of immunity

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters