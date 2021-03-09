ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.39%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-6.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
BYCO 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.4%)
DGKC 119.98 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-5.64%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
FFL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.56%)
JSCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.77%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
MLCF 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-5.87%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.42%)
PPL 88.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.68%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.49%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.98%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.76%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-5.96%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,739 Decreased By ▼ -97.03 (-2.01%)
BR30 24,214 Decreased By ▼ -758.96 (-3.04%)
KSE100 44,183 Decreased By ▼ -867.86 (-1.93%)
KSE30 18,559 Decreased By ▼ -311.63 (-1.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest support at $5.36-1/4

  • Resistance is at $5.47-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.52.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may retest a support at $5.36-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.29-1/4.

The deep drop from the Monday high of $5.56-1/4 signals a completion of the bounce from $5.29-1/4. The bounce may have been driven by wave (b), the second wave of a bigger wave C from $5.59-1/4.

This wave (b) will be reversed by the current wave (c).

Resistance is at $5.47-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.52.

On the daily chart, corn failed twice to break a resistance at $5.58.

The failures suggest an extension of the correction from $5.72, towards $5.25-1/4. A break above $5.58 could confirm a continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyoil CBOT soyabean

CBOT corn may retest support at $5.36-1/4

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters