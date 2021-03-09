ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.39%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-6.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
BYCO 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.4%)
DGKC 119.98 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-5.64%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
FFL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.56%)
JSCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.77%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
MLCF 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-5.87%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.11%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.42%)
PPL 88.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.68%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.49%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.98%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.76%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-5.96%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,739 Decreased By ▼ -97.03 (-2.01%)
BR30 24,214 Decreased By ▼ -758.96 (-3.04%)
KSE100 44,183 Decreased By ▼ -867.86 (-1.93%)
KSE30 18,559 Decreased By ▼ -311.63 (-1.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'Slack' over rates cost Australia WTC final spot: Langer

  • "There's no better showcase for some of our players," said Langer, who is also a selector.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday his team's "slack" attention to detail in bowling required overs in the India series had cost them a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia were docked four WTC points for being two overs behind the rate during the second test in Melbourne.

Australia lost the series 2-1 but would have qualified for the final at Lord's ahead of New Zealand had they not been penalised for slow over rates.

Langer said the team were unaware they lagged the rate until after the game.

"Now, that's really slack on our behalf," Langer told Australian radio station SEN.

"I remember we were in the team room afterwards and I spoke to Painey (captain Tim Paine) and Dene Hills, our analyst, about it. I was a bit grumpy about it and I thought, 'Imagine if this cost us the World Test Championship'.

"And I mentioned it to the players afterwards that two overs down could cost us the World Test Championship.

"It was relevant at the time and it certainly became incredibly significant over the weekend."

Australia's last hope of qualifying for the WTC final was snuffed out by India's defeat of England in the fourth test over the weekend.

India will play New Zealand in the June 18-22 final.

Australia's international season finished with defeat to New Zealand in a T20 series-decider in Wellington on Sunday.

Some of Australia's top players will next head to the Indian Premier League, which will double as a rehearsal for the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent later in the year.

Fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, who impressed in New Zealand, will be among them and hope to boost their claims for a spot in Australia's squad for the global tournament.

"There's no better showcase for some of our players," said Langer, who is also a selector.

"We'll watch that really closely and see who performs well."

Justin Langer Australia coach WTC Australian radio station SEN Dene Hills

'Slack' over rates cost Australia WTC final spot: Langer

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters