Hong Kong stocks rally into break

ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.89%)
ASC 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.49%)
DGKC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.85%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.5%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.84%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.39%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.7%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.21%)
TRG 137.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.21 (-3.64%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By ▼ -74 (-1.53%)
BR30 24,385 Decreased By ▼ -588.37 (-2.36%)
KSE100 44,326 Decreased By ▼ -724.95 (-1.61%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.49 (-1.29%)
AFP 09 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday's morning session sharply higher a day after suffering hefty losses, though investors remain concerned a global recovery will lead to a spike in inflation that will force central banks to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.35 percent, or 384.09 points, to 28,924.92.

