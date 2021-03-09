Markets
Hong Kong stocks rally into break
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.35 percent, or 384.09 points, to 28,924.92.
09 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday's morning session sharply higher a day after suffering hefty losses, though investors remain concerned a global recovery will lead to a spike in inflation that will force central banks to hike interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.35 percent, or 384.09 points, to 28,924.92.
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases
Hong Kong stocks rally into break
SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings
Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal
Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family
Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed
Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today
US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply
PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani
Govt to start food stamp programme
Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas
Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD
Read more stories
Comments