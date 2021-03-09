ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.6%)
ASC 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.7%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
AVN 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.65%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.81%)
DGKC 121.81 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-4.2%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.85%)
HUBC 83.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.77%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.18%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.01%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.7%)
PPL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.29%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.1%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.81%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,757 Decreased By ▼ -79.66 (-1.65%)
BR30 24,321 Decreased By ▼ -652.12 (-2.61%)
KSE100 44,302 Decreased By ▼ -748.84 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,625 Decreased By ▼ -245.43 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief: 'Barricaded' Myanmar protesters must be safely released

  • He also asked for "robust, targeted sanctions -- not only on military leaders but on military enterprises and assets."
AFP 09 Mar 2021

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres called Monday for the safe release of hundreds of Myanmar protesters "barricaded" inside apartment complexes in Yangon, where security forces are violently cracking down on anti-junta demonstrations, his spokesman said.

The secretary-general "calls for maximum restraint and urges for the safe release of all without violence or arrests," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Many of those trapped are women who were peacefully marching in commemoration of International Women's Day," he said.

According to the UN rights office "police began shooting and making arrests" in Yangon around 10:00 pm Monday, although it was unclear if they were arresting trapped protesters or newly arrived demonstrators.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and triggered mass protests against the new military junta.

The police and military have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown on demonstrators, with more than 50 people killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

"We call on all to respect the rights of freedom of assembly and expression of the people of Myanmar as they demonstrate peacefully and express their hopes and desires for the future of their country," Dujarric said.

He also reported that the secretary-general had received a letter from a "special envoy" to the UN appointed by a committee representing Myanmar's parliament, which was forced underground following the coup.

"As far as I know we've not had any contact," with the individual, Dujarric said. "But we'll continue calling people who may have contact with him."

The envoy, who goes only by the name Dr Sasa, asked Guterres in the letter, which was obtained by AFP, to call on the Security Council "to help protect the people of Myanmar from further human rights violations."

He also asked for "robust, targeted sanctions -- not only on military leaders but on military enterprises and assets."

The missive, dated March 4, called for "a total arms embargo against the military, to ensure that more weapons do not get into areas already suffering military offensives."

Dujarric said that UN officials, including its special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, "have been in contact with elected parliamentarians as part of ongoing contacts with key stakeholders."

Antonio Guterres UN chief Stephane Dujarric Aung San Suu Kyi

UN chief: 'Barricaded' Myanmar protesters must be safely released

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters