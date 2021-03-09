ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.6%)
ASC 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.7%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
AVN 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.65%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.81%)
DGKC 121.81 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-4.2%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.85%)
HUBC 83.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.77%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.91%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.18%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.01%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.7%)
PPL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.29%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.1%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.81%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,757 Decreased By ▼ -79.66 (-1.65%)
BR30 24,321 Decreased By ▼ -652.12 (-2.61%)
KSE100 44,302 Decreased By ▼ -748.84 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,625 Decreased By ▼ -245.43 (-1.3%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,252

  • The reported death toll rose by 255 to 72,189, the tally showed.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,252 to 2,509,445, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 255 to 72,189, the tally showed.

Germany Robert Koch Institute coronavirus cases deathtoll

