Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,252
- The reported death toll rose by 255 to 72,189, the tally showed.
09 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,252 to 2,509,445, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
