ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.89%)
ASC 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.49%)
DGKC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.85%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.5%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.84%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.39%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.7%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.21%)
TRG 137.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.21 (-3.64%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By ▼ -74 (-1.53%)
BR30 24,385 Decreased By ▼ -588.37 (-2.36%)
KSE100 44,326 Decreased By ▼ -724.95 (-1.61%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.49 (-1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook tests feature in India to share Instagram reels on its news feed

  • Instagram's reels feature is the company's version of ByteDance's TikTok wherein users can record short mobile-friendly videos, and add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

Facebook Inc said on Monday it was testing a feature on Instagram that allows some content creators in India to share short video clips, known as reels, on their Facebook accounts.

In the test, some Indian users who create the 30-second long reels on Instagram will have the option of having them recommended on Facebook.

Additionally, the social media giant said it will have its own version of the reels feature on the main app.

"In India, we're testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content," a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters.

Instagram's reels feature is the company's version of ByteDance's TikTok wherein users can record short mobile-friendly videos, and add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.

It was launched close on the heels of TikTok's ban in India June last year, after the Chinese app created a craze among Indian users for short videos.

The success of TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snap Inc's Snapchat rolling out 'Spotlight' last November.

TikTok Facebook Inc Snapchat ByteDance's

Facebook tests feature in India to share Instagram reels on its news feed

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters