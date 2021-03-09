Total restarts large crude unit at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery

HOUSTON: Total SE restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Monday for the first time since a Feb. 15 shutdown due to cold weather, two sources familiar with plant operations said.

Total did not reply to a request for comment.

Total restarted the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU on Monday afternoon after restoring a stable supply of steam to the unit, the sources said.

In addition to restarting ACU-1, Total restarted on Monday the attached 60,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit-2 (VDU-2), the sources said.

Total plans to restart the 60,000-bpd coker on Monday night, according to the sources.