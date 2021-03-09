Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up
- The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Monday.
09 Mar 2021
Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking some gains on Wall Street overnight as hopes the US Congress will pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill boosted investor sentiment.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% in early trade.
