Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

  • The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Monday.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking some gains on Wall Street overnight as hopes the US Congress will pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill boosted investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% in early trade.

