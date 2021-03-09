Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up

Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking some gains on Wall Street overnight as hopes the US Congress will pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill boosted investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% in early trade.