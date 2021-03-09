Thatta Water Supply case: AC adjourns hearing till 15th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court, hearing multi-billion fake bank accounts case on Monday adjourned the hearing of Thatta Water Supply case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and others due to lawyers’ protest.

The accountability court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan while hearing the case adjourned the hearing till March 15 without proceedings. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Irfan Bola appeared before the court.

Associate of Zardari counsel and counsel of other accused filed separate applications seeking exemption for their clients from personal appearance which the court approved.

The anti-graft body nominated Asif Ali Zardari and 13 other suspects, in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference, and Ashfaq Leghari, and in-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto, in the supplementary reference.

In interim reference, the bureau nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary of Special Initiative Department of Sindh, Hassan Memon, project director/chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Minahal Majeed.

