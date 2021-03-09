ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Significant drop in inflation in coming days: governor

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Announcing that there will be a significant drop in inflation in the coming days, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said a new programme titled "No one should go to bed hungry" is being launched to alleviate the problems of poverty and inflation.

While addressing the launching ceremony of Muhammad Asif Rafiqi's book "Sihala Yatra" at Governor's House Lahore and talking to the media, he said the opposition's plans are conspiracy to undermine democracy, which will be thwarted by the government and its allies. "We are pursuing the policy of strengthening the country and its institutions," he said, adding: "Imran Khan has emerged as a stronger Prime Minister than earlier."

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on the occasion of International women's Day said that women are the country's "valuable asset" and their participation is pivotal for building a progressive society.

She said the PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to ensure broad-based inclusion of women in every sphere, at all levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Muhammad Asif Rafiqi Sihala Yatra

