CDWP approves six projects worth Rs52bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved six development projects at a total estimated cost of Rs52 billion. The CDWP which met here with deputy chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chari, was attended by Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission, federal ministries/divisions while representatives of provincial governments participated in the meeting through video links.

Two projects related to transport & communications at cost of Rs16.27 billion while project related to water resources were presented at the meeting. First project presented namely "construction of black top road from Duki to Chamalang (105 km) with link road (55 Km)" worth Rs6.52 billion approved at the meeting. The project envisages construction of 2 lane 7.3m wide and 105km long single carriageway from Duki to Chamalang with 2 meter shoulders on each side.

The main road passes through Nana Sahib, Gumbaz, and Shah Wali Landi Mirkhan and terminates at Chamalang coal mines. The second project presented at the meeting titled "widening, improvement and reconstruction of road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70 km) and Ziarat to Sanjani (64 km)" valued at Rs9.75 billion approved by the CDWP meeting.

CDWP approved four projects worth Rs35.69 billion presented at the meeting. First project presented namely "restoration & revamping of Mehmodabad Nullah and its Tributaries" worth Rs8.657 billion, second project namely "restoration & revamping of Gujar Nullah" worth Rs9.982 billion.

Third project presented namely "restoration & revamping of Orangi Nullah" worth Rs9.056 billion and the last project titled "restoration & revamping of Lyari & Malir rivers with associated tributaries" worth Rs8.004 billion presented by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

