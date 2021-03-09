ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs52bn

Naveed Butt 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved six development projects at a total estimated cost of Rs52 billion. The CDWP which met here with deputy chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chari, was attended by Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from Planning Commission, federal ministries/divisions while representatives of provincial governments participated in the meeting through video links.

Two projects related to transport & communications at cost of Rs16.27 billion while project related to water resources were presented at the meeting. First project presented namely "construction of black top road from Duki to Chamalang (105 km) with link road (55 Km)" worth Rs6.52 billion approved at the meeting. The project envisages construction of 2 lane 7.3m wide and 105km long single carriageway from Duki to Chamalang with 2 meter shoulders on each side.

The main road passes through Nana Sahib, Gumbaz, and Shah Wali Landi Mirkhan and terminates at Chamalang coal mines. The second project presented at the meeting titled "widening, improvement and reconstruction of road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70 km) and Ziarat to Sanjani (64 km)" valued at Rs9.75 billion approved by the CDWP meeting.

CDWP approved four projects worth Rs35.69 billion presented at the meeting. First project presented namely "restoration & revamping of Mehmodabad Nullah and its Tributaries" worth Rs8.657 billion, second project namely "restoration & revamping of Gujar Nullah" worth Rs9.982 billion.

Third project presented namely "restoration & revamping of Orangi Nullah" worth Rs9.056 billion and the last project titled "restoration & revamping of Lyari & Malir rivers with associated tributaries" worth Rs8.004 billion presented by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Central Development Working Party Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh provincial governments

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs52bn

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

TCP issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Cabinet to congratulate PM on winning trust vote

Transparency in CPEC projects: Accord signed with China, says NAB chairman

SOEs governance reforms: Legislation yet to be introduced in parliament

Agreements executed: Hub Power acquires upstream operations of Eni

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.