South Korea, US agree on troop deal

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States have reached agreement on Seoul’s contribution to the costs of the US troop presence on the peninsula, Seoul said Monday, as the two allies kicked off annual joint military exercises. The issue had bedevilled the two allies’ security alliance under former president Donald Trump, who had a transactional approach to foreign policy and repeatedly accused the South of freeloading.

Washington stations 28,500 troops in the country to defend it from the nuclear-armed North, which invaded in 1950.

They are a key part of US forces’ deployment in Asia, but negotiations over funding had been gridlocked by the former US administration’s demands that the South pay billions of dollars more towards their costs.

The Trump administration initially insisted on $5 billion a year — a more than fivefold increase. Under the previous deal, which expired at the end of 2019, Seoul paid Washington about $920 million annually.

Seoul’s foreign ministry said the two sides had reached an agreement “in principle” without specifying the agreed amount.

“The government will resolve a gap that has lasted for more than a year through a swift signing of an agreement,” it said in a statement.

The new deal must still be approved by the South Korean legislature.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to revive frayed US alliances under his predecessor to counter the challenges posed by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.