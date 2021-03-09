ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OPPO all set to launch F19 Pro

09 Mar 2021

KARACHI: OPPO the smart device brand is geared up to launch another iconic addition to its F series soon. Teasing the launch on OPPO’s official Facebook page, the smartphone is yet another iconic design curated to set a benchmark in the industry. With innovations in the industry, the brand has become the pioneer of state-of-the-art smartphones. F series has always been very popular in Pakistan as it speaks to the youth directly. From its camera features to its slim and sleek design it has it all. With this latest smartphone, users are in a for a treat.

The highly eminent F series because of its blend of innovation, technology, and design has always been famous amongst the youngsters in its price segment. With the eye-catching finishes on the F9 Pro or the gradient design of the F11 Pro, the F series has always showcased the trendiest technology to consumers. The upcoming smartphone, OPPO F19 Pro is expected to elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.

A few leaks have revealed that the upcoming technological marvel will be in flowing light design equipped with a 3D curved back cover that will redefine the standards of sleek and stylish smartphones. The phone is also expected to have AI-powered portrait features powered by Quad cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, and Color OS 11.1. In addition to this, OPPO F19 Pro will come equipped with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment.

Leveraging its credibility in consumer-centric innovation and adding to the consumer-favourite F series, OPPO has combined some of its latest breakthrough technologies in a sleek design for their upcoming OPPO F19 Pro. The soon-to-be-launched smartphone will give consumers a chance to flaunt their style with its sleek and trendy design.

With the news of the launch, the youth is waiting for the highly anticipated F19 series. The brand will soon be revealing more information about the smartphone. Stay tuned as the smartphone is all set to launch on 21st March 2021.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

facebook smartphone oppo industry F11 Pro F9 Pro

OPPO all set to launch F19 Pro

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

TCP issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Cabinet to congratulate PM on winning trust vote

Transparency in CPEC projects: Accord signed with China, says NAB chairman

SOEs governance reforms: Legislation yet to be introduced in parliament

Agreements executed: Hub Power acquires upstream operations of Eni

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.