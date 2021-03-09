ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAU students advised to adopt modern education, research

Recorder Report 09 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: The vice chancellors of the country’s leading universities have recommended the students of Sindh Agriculture University, to take part in modern education and research, saying that instead of setting an example for other countries, new ideas and suggestions should be developed to compete with them.

In the first phase of popular lectures at Sindh Agriculture University, VC of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Dr Muhammad Ali and Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum gave lectures. Speaking on the occasion, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad VC Dr Muhammad Ali said the youth of Sindh have great potential, but they have to get out of the feeling of deprivation before expressing themselves. Buildings and laboratories are not institutions, but teachers, researchers, scholars and students are in fact the institutions,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Ali said India was busy in building institutions when we had shrines and mausoleums being built, so we have to set our priorities and when we start researching new ideas and goals, the destination is not far away.

Allama Iqbal Open University VC Dr. Zia-ul-Qayoom said the world is on the way of technology and digitalization, so innovation in agriculture must be adopted.

He added that Sindh’s youth will have to rely on state-of-the-art technology with a sense of maturity. He said that for the prosperity of the people of the country, agricultural production and marketing must be developed on a modern basis.

Sindh Agriculture University VC Dr Fateh Marri said it is an honor for us that the vice chancellors and professors of the two top universities of the country are present among our students and faculty, taking advantage of their experiences, our students continue their research activities

He said that the graduates of the university are our future and from them scientists, experts, teachers and leaders have been born. Therefore, they should carry out one’s research in accordance with the requirements and regulations of modern research. On this occasion, eminent intellectual Inam Sheikh, Deans Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Ahmad Khooharo, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr Abdullah Arijo, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, heads of various Academic departments, Teachers, and a large number of students were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Allama Iqbal Open University research Sindh Agriculture University modern education Dr Muhammad Ali Dr Zia ul Qayyum

SAU students advised to adopt modern education, research

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

TCP issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Cabinet to congratulate PM on winning trust vote

Transparency in CPEC projects: Accord signed with China, says NAB chairman

SOEs governance reforms: Legislation yet to be introduced in parliament

Agreements executed: Hub Power acquires upstream operations of Eni

Jet leasing in shake-up as AerCap, GE unit discuss tie-up

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.