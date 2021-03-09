SAU students advised to adopt modern education, research

HYDERABAD: The vice chancellors of the country’s leading universities have recommended the students of Sindh Agriculture University, to take part in modern education and research, saying that instead of setting an example for other countries, new ideas and suggestions should be developed to compete with them.

In the first phase of popular lectures at Sindh Agriculture University, VC of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Dr Muhammad Ali and Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum gave lectures. Speaking on the occasion, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad VC Dr Muhammad Ali said the youth of Sindh have great potential, but they have to get out of the feeling of deprivation before expressing themselves. Buildings and laboratories are not institutions, but teachers, researchers, scholars and students are in fact the institutions,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Ali said India was busy in building institutions when we had shrines and mausoleums being built, so we have to set our priorities and when we start researching new ideas and goals, the destination is not far away.

Allama Iqbal Open University VC Dr. Zia-ul-Qayoom said the world is on the way of technology and digitalization, so innovation in agriculture must be adopted.

He added that Sindh’s youth will have to rely on state-of-the-art technology with a sense of maturity. He said that for the prosperity of the people of the country, agricultural production and marketing must be developed on a modern basis.

Sindh Agriculture University VC Dr Fateh Marri said it is an honor for us that the vice chancellors and professors of the two top universities of the country are present among our students and faculty, taking advantage of their experiences, our students continue their research activities

He said that the graduates of the university are our future and from them scientists, experts, teachers and leaders have been born. Therefore, they should carry out one’s research in accordance with the requirements and regulations of modern research. On this occasion, eminent intellectual Inam Sheikh, Deans Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Ahmad Khooharo, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr Abdullah Arijo, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, heads of various Academic departments, Teachers, and a large number of students were present.

