Pakistan

‘Empowered women integral for socio-economic development’

Naveed Butt 09 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said that empowered women are integral for socio-economic development of the country and parliament has passed an important legislation for ensuring rights of women during the last two and a half years. He expressed these views while addressing an event in connection with celebrations of Women Day with a theme “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world” in the Parliament House on Monday.

He said that bright future of the country was unthinkable without inclusion of women in the main socio-economic stream. He said the role of women at leadership level would help women especially Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to play their active role in the development of the country.

The Speaker said the government was committed to support women as a topmost priority. He said it was time to recognise the role of women and take substantial steps for ensuring equal participation of women in legislation. “Gender equality cannot be achieved without ending violence against women and girls. I take courage to inform you all that your assembly is taking special initiatives for persons with disabilities. I pay homage to all the women with disabilities who contribute to our society. I have also formed a special Sub-Committee on PWDs under the leadership of Ms. Munaza Hassan. Women need to be encouraged and motivated and the present government was committed for the protection of women’s rights and providing them safe environment. In order to give women their due status, we also need to change the mindset and behavior. Joint efforts are needed to bring them into mainstream,” he said.

Speaker National Assembly later distributed wheel chairs and shields amongst the women with disabilities to honor their efforts and contributions. Speaker officially launched a Dashboard for persons with disabilities (PWD) created by Women’s Parliamentary Caucus.

Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Munaza Hassan in her welcome remarks said that International Women’s Day was marked to highlight gender inequality around the world, raising awareness of the need for change and celebrating those who were already working towards a fairer and more equal world. She said this year’s International Women’s Day comes as the world continues to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and its staggering impacts on women – from being pushed into poverty, to loss of jobs as the informal economy shrinks, to alarming spike in domestic violence and unpaid care burden.

She said the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus was a cross party forum to ensure continuous and sustainable parliamentary discourse on gender-related issues. She said the Caucus provided a forum for all women to join hands and raise above party-lines to represent, legislative and oversee challenges to women political, economic, social and cultural participation. “Women’s Parliamentary Caucus aims to enhance women’s role in participating in Parliamentary issues. It is a milestone in Pakistan’s Parliamentary history and a boost to the cause of Women’s rights in Pakistan,” She said.

Lina Mousa, Country Representative, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), commended the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC)’s role in promoting the agenda of women’s rights and leadership in the country. “It is great to be with you to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021. I would like to start by acknowledging the remarkable efforts of the National Assembly and Women Parliamentary Caucus for leading this event which reflects the strong commitment of National Assembly to the cause of gender equality through achieving equal future in a Covid-19 world. The pandemic has strained healthcare systems, widened social-economic divides, and shifted priorities of public and private institutions including allocation of resources for women issues, deepened inequalities thus escalating gender based violence. Women and girls are disproportionately affected, however, women’s roles have been exemplary during Covid-19 response,” she said.

