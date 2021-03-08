World
Germany to receive more than 60mn vaccine doses in Q2
- Health Minister Jens Spahn disclosed the figure at a closed-door meeting of federal and state health officials.
08 Mar 2021
BERLIN: Germany expects to receive more than 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the second quarter of this year, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Health Minister Jens Spahn disclosed the figure at a closed-door meeting of federal and state health officials.
