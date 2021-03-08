ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Mar 08, 2021
Pakistan

ECP urged to fix early hearing of Gillani's son video scandal

  • He said that Senate election was stolen adding that it was an attempt to derail the democratic process.
APP 08 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fix early hearing of Senate elections leaked video scandal of the son of senator elect Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Demanding early action over the scam, they said the important petition should be heard quickly and before the next Senate session.

Talking to media outside the ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said that everyone knows the objective behind the Gillani's son meeting on which a video was also leaked later.

Farrukh Habib said that the whole nation is fully aware of the leaked video of Yousuf Raza Gillani's son in which he informed method of spoiling vote in Senate polls.

He asked the Election Commission to fix the petition for early hearing. He told that the leaked video went viral on social media on March 2, and despite passage of six days, the matter is still pending. The ECP had fixed March 11 for hearing the case, which would be too late, he added.

He said that legal action should be taken against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz for buying loyalties of PTI MNAs by promising them the award of PML-N tickets for next elections.

He said that Senate election was stolen adding that it was an attempt to derail the democratic process.

He said that it was the responsibility of Election Commission to stop corrupt practices.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said a huge money was spent in Senate elections for horse-trading.

She said election commission should not issue notification of Yousuf Raza Gillani's victory and legal action should also be taken against Gillani's son.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab urged ECP to take prompt action as it was an historic election of the country as whole the nation is looking towards to ECP.

She said that ECP took prompt action on Daska election, and the same spirit should be exhibited to investigate wrongdoing in Senate elections.

The PTI leaders said that ECP is a constitutional body and it should treat everyone as per law.

Senate election ECP Senate session Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani

ECP urged to fix early hearing of Gillani's son video scandal

