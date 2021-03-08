Senate polls: Govt will present concrete evidence before court, ECP on opposition's corruption: Faraz

(Karachi) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government will present concrete evidence before the court and Election Commission at an appropriate time regarding the corrupt practices adopted by the opposition during the Senate elections, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Faraz alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party has spent billions of rupees for the victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in the senate elections. The minister said the entire nation knew after airing of a video by the electronic media as to how Ali Haider Gilani was buying votes for his father.

He said the vote of confidence gotten by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the National Assembly has embarrassed the opposition.

Shibli Faraz said more members of the National Assembly have now reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister than 2018.

On March 3, after a nail biting contest, Pakistan Peoples Party Candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat from Islamabad, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Hafeez Sheikh.

Gilani secured 169 votes, while his opponent Sheikh got 164 Senate votes. According to ECP, seven votes were rejected in a one-on-one contest between PDM and PTI on the general seat of the National Assembly.

However, PTI still managed to claim majority in Senate by securing 18 seats followed by PPP with eight seats.