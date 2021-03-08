Sports
Napoli's Ghoulam suffers knee sprain
08 Mar 2021
MILAN: Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam picked up a knee injury in Sunday's 3-1 Serie A win over Bologna.
The 30-year-old Algerian international "suffered a sprained left knee" and will undergo tests on Monday, Napoli said.
Ghoulam pulled up 22 minutes into the game in Naples and was replaced by Elseid Hysaj.
Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen returned after taking a knock to his head two weeks ago, and scored after coming off the bench in the second half either half of a Lorenzo Insigne brace.
Gennaro Gattuso's side consolidated sixth place, three points off the Champions League berths.
