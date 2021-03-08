Markets
Tokyo's Nikkei closes down for third straight session
- The Nikkei 225 lost 0.42 percent, or 121.07 points, to 28,743.25.
08 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a third consecutive session Monday as interest rate fears erased early gains.
The Nikkei 225 lost 0.42 percent, or 121.07 points, to 28,743.25 while the broader Topix index was down 0.14 percent, or 2.60 points, at 1,893.58.
