World
UK reports 82 new COVID-19 deaths
- New cases totalled 5,177 compared to Saturday's 6,040, government data showed.
08 Mar 2021
Britain reported 82 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, a drop from 158 on Saturday.
New cases totalled 5,177 compared to Saturday's 6,040, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 22,213,112.
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
UK reports 82 new COVID-19 deaths
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Read more stories
Comments