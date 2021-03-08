World
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 190,604
- Health officials have said the real number of infected people and deaths.
08 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,734 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 247 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally to 2,128,600 infections and 190,604 deaths.
Health officials have said the real number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.
