Total Port Arthur, Texas, large CDU to resume production Monday

HOUSTON: Total SE plans to restart production on the large crude distillation unit and coker on Monday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, three sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

In addition to beginning the restart of the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU, Total restarted the reformer, which was operating at 43% of its 35,000-bpd capacity on Sunday, the sources said.