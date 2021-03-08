ANL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.06%)
Total Port Arthur, Texas, large CDU to resume production Monday

  • In addition to beginning the restart of the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU, Total restarted.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

HOUSTON: Total SE plans to restart production on the large crude distillation unit and coker on Monday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, three sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

In addition to beginning the restart of the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU, Total restarted the reformer, which was operating at 43% of its 35,000-bpd capacity on Sunday, the sources said.

Total Gas CDU Total SE rose Port Arthur

Total Port Arthur, Texas, large CDU to resume production Monday

