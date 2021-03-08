Total Port Arthur, Texas, large CDU to resume production Monday

Business & Finance
08 Mar 2021
HOUSTON: Total SE plans to restart production on the large crude distillation unit and coker on Monday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, three sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.
In addition to beginning the restart of the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU, Total restarted the reformer, which was operating at 43% of its 35,000-bpd capacity on Sunday, the sources said.
