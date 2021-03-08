Markets
Palm oil rallies nearly 6% to highest since 2011
- Palm rose to an intraday high of 5.7% during the session and logged its fourth straight day of gains.
08 Mar 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped nearly 6% on Monday to a more than 10-year high, buoyed by a rally in rival soyoil, crude and world markets on passage of a US stimulus package, while investors also awaited the Malaysian Palm Oil Board data.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 173 ringgit, or 4.62%, to 3,914 ringgit ($957.67) a tonne during early trade, its highest since mid-February 2011.
Palm rose to an intraday high of 5.7% during the session and logged its fourth straight day of gains.
The market is now awaiting for the February supply and demand data by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, and cargo surveyor data on March 1-10 exports due Wednesday.
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Palm oil rallies nearly 6% to highest since 2011
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy
Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment
Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote
Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved
China exports spike to highest in decades
Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB
Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’
Read more stories
Comments