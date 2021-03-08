ANL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.48%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
AVN 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.84%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
DGKC 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.52%)
FCCL 24.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
HASCOL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
JSCL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.34%)
KAPCO 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 37.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.43%)
PRL 26.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.72%)
TRG 151.35 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (3.59%)
UNITY 31.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.11%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 24.53 (0.49%)
BR30 25,997 Increased By ▲ 243.05 (0.94%)
KSE100 46,037 Increased By ▲ 200.05 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,302 Increased By ▲ 127.7 (0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cryptocurrency trading volumes spike 17pc in Feb

Reuters Updated 08 Mar 2021

LONDON: Cryptocurrency trading volumes soared by 17% last month in the wake of Tesla’s $1.5 billion bitcoin bet, with larger exchanges taking a growing share of the overall volumes, data showed on Friday.

Trading volumes jumped to $2.7 trillion in February, with volumes at major exchanges jumping over 35% to $2.4 trillion, researcher CryptoCompare said. Smaller exchanges saw volumes slump by 36% to $381 billion, suggesting growing consolidation of trading at larger venues.

Volumes hit an all-time high of $159.9 billion on Feb. 23, it said, when bitcoin sank 10%.

The embrace of cryptocurrencies by the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc drove bitcoin to a record high of $58,354 and a $1 trillion market capitalisation last month. Growing interest from bigger investors has also added fuel to the cryptocurrency’s rally.

Bitcoin, whose history of wild price swings has long-hampered its use for commerce, has since slumped around 20% from its peak and was last trading at around $47,000.

Major exchange Binance saw the biggest trading volume in February of $761 billion, up 66% from the previous month, the data showed. That was followed by Huobi and OKEx, both popular with investors in Asia, which saw respective increases of 12% to $214 billion and 26% to $188 billion.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency Tesla Inc Mastercard Inc Cryptocurrency trading

Cryptocurrency trading volumes spike 17pc in Feb

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.