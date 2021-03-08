ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
ASL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 93.91 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.85%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
DGKC 135.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.74%)
EPCL 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.24%)
FCCL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
HASCOL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
KAPCO 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.43%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.81%)
TRG 151.85 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (3.94%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.97%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 25.62 (0.52%)
BR30 26,031 Increased By ▲ 276.87 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,063 Increased By ▲ 225.24 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,307 Increased By ▲ 132.7 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GDIB Awards 2021: Diversity Hub-HR Metrics announces winners

ISLAMABAD: Diversity Hub-HR Metrics has announced the winners of the 2021 annual GDIB Awards. Diversity Hub-HR...
Recorder Report Updated 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Diversity Hub-HR Metrics has announced the winners of the 2021 annual GDIB Awards.

Diversity Hub-HR Metrics organized annual GDIB Awards at Karachi by engaging corporate sector from all over the country. Awards are based on Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks Standards, which helps organizations in aligning Diversity & Inclusion strategy social and financial impact indicators.

According to the details of the event, the ceremony kicked off with a keynote address from Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan about women’s financial inclusion, improving gender diversity, enabling banks to improve facilitation of women entrepreneurs, opportunities and challenges in women’s financial inclusion, internalize gender mainstreaming within organizations and women centric products and services.

The chief guest of the ceremony, deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan Sima Kamil said that financial institutions cannot adequately address the female market segment without addressing its internal gender imbalance.

She said that only 13% of the staff of banks and 1% of branchless banking agents are women. More women working in leadership positions at financial institutions can also aid the development of policies and practices for improving gender balance across the financial sector as well as developing women friendly products and services.

She said that financial inclusion demands that men and women get equal opportunities to access and use formal financial services suited to their needs. Currently, women are disproportionately under-served by the country’s financial system as they have far fewer bank accounts than is reasonable given that they are about half the adult population. Deputy Governor SBP further added that the absence of data and targets can dilute FI’s focus on the gender in finance, and impede development of informed policies and associated actions for closing the gender gap.

“Therefore, under the policy, all institutions under SBP’s ambit will be instructed to collect and report gender disaggregated data related to gender disaggregated outreach of products and services, to SBP,” she maintained.

Total 30 companies have won GDIB award in multiple categories. Top 3 Winner companies are Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, METRO and Engro Fertilizers Limited. Overall winners are Nestle Pakistan Limited, Pakistan Tobacco Company, Abacus, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited, Engro Energy Limited, The Aga Khan University and Faysal Bank Limited, Overall winners are Khaadi Pakistan (SMC-Pvt) Limited, The First Micro Finance Bank Limited, S&P Global Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, Hashoo Foundation, AGP Limited, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, KFC Pakistan, Allied Bank Limited, PTCL, TAF Foundation, ICI Pakistan Limited, Telenor, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, HBL, HRSG, The Millennium Education, The Millennium Universal College, and JS Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

State Bank of Pakistan Sima Kamil Engro Fertilizers Limited Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund GDIB Awards 2021 Diversity Hub HR Metrics METRO Nestle Pakistan Limited

GDIB Awards 2021: Diversity Hub-HR Metrics announces winners

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.