Hazara Kee Dastan by Qalamkar

Whenever the Hazara Community is mentioned, the first thing that comes to the mind of an ordinary human being is a war torn community that has been devastated by years of turmoil.

With the Lawn season just around the corner, two dynamic individuals, Kinza and Umair have decided to try and change this perception by showing the unseen beauty of the peaceful and loving Hazara community by showcasing their vibrant culture. They are doing this by featuring the Hazara culture in the annual Lawn collection of their brand, Qalamkar .

The collection has been given the title of “Hazara kee Dastan” meaning the tale of Hazara where the aim is to honor the sacrifices of the Hazara community and tell the real story of Hazara which the majority are unaware of.

The collection draws inspiration from the inspirational and resilient community of Hazara who have continued to follow their beautiful culture without getting deterred by elements who have made several failed attempts of finish the community along with its valuable culture.

Qalamkar’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Umair Riaz Sheikh said, “ Qalamkar’s main aim has always been to promote the underdeveloped communities and for this purpose we have always tried to feature the work from craftsmen hailing from underprivileged areas. The other objective that we have set is to highlight the strong cultural values of our country. Pakistan’s culture depicts a clear message which is to spread love and live with unity.

This year, we have decided to share love with the Hazara Community and honor their contributions and culture that makes Pakistan an even more beautiful country.

Normally, whenever we think about the Hazara community, all masses think is about the turmoil they have faced and not just that but the community has also been ignored and the beautiful people of Hazara aren’t treated equally as other citizens.

We as a country need to come up and make the entire Hazara Community feel comfortable and treat them with dignity and respect. For this purpose we need to relive and celebrate their beautiful culture and we must highlight the beautiful souls of Hazara who have played an integral part in the development of our country.

We have featured the famous Iqra Aziz and two beautiful and talented souls from the Hazara Community namely Howra Batool and Wajiha as the models of our collection. By doing this we want to send a clear message in the society that no matter from where does a human being hail from or no matter how famous they are, all lives matter and they are equally important.

We at Qalamkar hope that this journey of telling Hazara Kee Dastan(The Tale of Hazara) will not stop here but with each passing day, our campaign to celebrate the Hazara Community will grow and more people will join us in this cause and try to highlight the vibrant culture of this lovable and peaceful community.”

In its diverse color palette, the collection focuses on creating a kaleidoscopic range which explores cultural diversity in Hazara and features everything from blues and greens to reds and oranges to earthy neutrals and pastels. The collection is an amalgamation of tilla, dori, sequins, gotta, sheesha and appliqué work done to utmost finesse.

Not only the collection has been inspired by the Hazara Community but it has been modeled on beautiful souls from the Hazara community along with one of the most prominent individuals from the fraternity, Iqra Aziz and not just that but the collection also features intricate jewelry that has been designed along the lines of the Hazara Community’s culture.

With the ideology behind the collection aside, it's the Qalamkar muses that make the collection come to life.