Hot Guptill leads New Zealand to T20 series win against Australia

  • Phillips, unbeaten on 34, guided New Zealand home with 27 balls to spare.
AFP 07 Mar 2021

WELLINGTON: A century opening stand by Martin Guptill and Devon Conway saw New Zealand clinch their Twenty20 series against Australia in Wellington on Sunday after the tourists faltered in the face of an experimental spin attack.

Set a target of 143 for victory, Glenn Phillips hit the winning runs with a six to seal New Zealand's victory by seven wickets and to take the series 3-2.

Guptill, who had been out of form going into the series, led with a masterful 71, including seven fours and four sixes, while Conway contributed 36 with the pair putting on 106 for the first wicket.

New Zealand stumbled slightly when Kane Williamson went first ball but a Guptill single denied Riley Meredith the hat-trick.

Phillips, unbeaten on 34, guided New Zealand home with 27 balls to spare.

With the first four games in the series won by the team batting first, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson needed to be innovative when he lost the toss and was told to bowl.

He put his faith in spin with his slow bowlers sending down 12 overs, the most for New Zealand in a Twenty20 match, and they took four of the eight wickets.

