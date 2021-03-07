Hafeez meets PM

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to continue working as finance minister.

Dr Shaikh met with the prime minister on Saturday evening after he (premier) won vote of confidence from Nation Assembly. The prime minister expressed confidence on finance minister and stated that his role was very important for the improvement in the economy.

An official said that Dr Shaikh has not been attending the office since he lost election in March 03 Senate seat.

