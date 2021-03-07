Qureshi terms fresh election demand meaningless, unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday termed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demand of fresh elections in the country as meaningless and unconstitutional.

“Despite no constitutional compulsion or restriction, Prime Minister Imran Khan presented himself for a vote of confidence with high moral courage,” he told media outside Parliament House.

The demand for new elections in the country is unconstitutional, he said, adding there was no logic in JUI-F chief’s statement as the prime minister has got vote of confidence and emerged victorious.

Regarding Senate elections, he said that people watched how the dignity of the vote was violated. The members of parliament restored the dignity of the parliament by casting their vote in favour of the prime minister.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Khan wants to make the country prosperous by ensuring rule of law.

Addressing PTI workers outside the Parliament House, he said those who want to pressurise the prime minister for getting NRO will never succeed. He said that the government is committed to take the country forward and the masses will continue listening good news in days to come.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the PTI would probe into the matter of 16 MNAs who voted for the opposition candidate in March 3rd Senate polls.

The governor was talking to media in Islamabad where he had come to attend the proceedings of the National Assembly for the vote of confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The party would investigate the fraud in Senate elections. Everything will become clear as 16 lawmakers who sold their votes would be identified," Ismail said.

He said the prime minister wanted to show that the NA has trust in him and he took the step of seeking the vote of confidence at his own.

“Everyone knows what happened in Hafeez Sheikh’s case,” he added.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said vote of confidence has proved that opposition cannot face Imran Khan.