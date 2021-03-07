TCP invites fresh bids for white sugar

KARACHI: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on Saturday invited fresh bids for the import of white sugar.

The state-owned grain trader, working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce, has invited sealed bids from the international white sugar suppliers and manufacturers for supply of 50,000 metric tons (5 percent more or less) of white sugar (bagged cargo) through their local offices or representatives through worldwide sources on CFR Karachi basis.

The last date for submission of bids is March 16, 2021 by 1200 hours, and bids will be opened on the same day at 1230 hours in the TCP’s head office, in the presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

The previous tender for import of 50,000 metric tons of sugar was issued on February 19, 2021, and opened on March 2, 2021.

Overall, two suppliers, namely, Al-Khaleej Sugar Dubai and Sucden Middle East, participated in the tender with quoted prices of $540 per metric ton and $580 per metric ton respectively.

However, on March 5, 2021, the TCP scrapped the tender for the import of sugar “as the quoted prices were exorbitant”.

As per the term and conditions of fresh sugar tender, the bid must be for granular sugar (medium to bold) and under specification “B” of the PSQCA Standards and Import Policy Order in force.

In addition, bids of less than 25,000 metric tons for CFR (break bulk) or less than 10,000 metric tons for CFR (containerized -– all containers in one shipment) or less than 10,000 metric tons in DPU (TCP Pipri Godown) basis (containerized -- all containers in one shipment) will not be accepted.

According to the TCP, the interested parties who have previously not fulfilled their contractual obligations with the TCP will not be eligible to participate in the bids unless they cleared their dues along with penalties or fulfilled their contractual obligations in services and commodities with the TCP before the tender opening date.

Furthermore, those firms against which blacklisting procedures have been initiated by the TCP will not be eligible to participate in the tender either.

Detailed specifications/ requirements are indicated in the tender document containing tender terms and conditions.

It may be mentioned here that the TCP is importing two commodities on the directives of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to avoid shortage in the domestic market.

The ECC, in its meeting held on July 15, 2020, had allowed the provincial governments, PASSCO and the TCP to import wheat and sugar into the country, in addition to the private sector.

