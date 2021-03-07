Pakistan
Covid-19 cases rise in Islamabad
07 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The health authorities have detected 251 positive cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) out of 4,057 tests carried out.
According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the Covid-19 cases in capital since March 1 are on the rise as from 1 to March 6, the DHO Islamabad has registered almost 1,000 cases.
According to the Covid-19 data of federal capital, on March 1, total cases in ICT stood at 44,373 which on March 6, jumped to 45,329.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
