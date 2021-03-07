Gold prices show falling trend

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday continued with a falling trend on the local market, traders said.

The fall of Rs200 scaled down the yellow metal price to Rs102550 per tola, gold per 10 grams reduced by Rs172 to Rs87920 on the domestic market.

The precious metal was quoted selling for $1700 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was traded for Rs1340 per tola; Rs1148.83 per 10 grams and $25.26 per ounce, traders said.

