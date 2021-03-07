ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Senate election: PM lost moral grounds to criticise sale, purchase of votes: JI chief

Recorder Report 07 Mar 2021

LAHORE :Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the Prime Minister has lost the moral grounds to criticise the sale-purchase of votes in recent Senate Election because his party (the PTI) and the PPP adopted the same practices to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman in upper house in 2018.

Similarly, the criticism of the Prime Minister against Election Commission of Pakistan could not be justified because the PTI secured victory under the same system, he said while addressing a degree-distribution ceremony at Jamia Arabia.

He said the PTI and the PDM had no objection against the prevailing system but they sometimes showed differences to secure their interests. The masses, he added, recognized fully the politics of the status quo parties. The three so-called mainstream parties, he said, were not ready to sit for electoral reforms and strengthen the ECP.

He said the British conspired to limit religion and religious scholars to the mosque and madressh during their 300 years rule over Sub-continent. They tried their best to create division between religion and politics during their rule and soon after the creation of Pakistan the agents of the colonial power had taken into their control the resources of the country.

The JI chief added that Pakistan was meant to be transformed into an Islamic welfare state. He said the students of madaris should also learn the modern subjects and technology and serve the masses and the country. He said the JI was a best platform to compete the conspiracies of secularism.

Imran Khan Senate election JI Sirajul Haq

