Fehmida urges treasury, opposition to run Parliament as per constitution

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday urged the treasury and opposition benches to play responsible role to run the Parliament in accordance with the Constitution.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said that today the opposition benches were empty and requested to give respect to Leader of House, Leader of Opposition and party heads of all the political parties.

Congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan on obtaining vote of confidence, Dr Fehmida said the government's allies would always stand with the premier whenever there was a threat to the supremacy of democracy.

The minister said that all the allies were fully supportive of the government from the day first and today the prime minister has obtained more votes as compared to August 2018.

The minister criticized the way in which the recently Senate elections were held, raising question whether corrupt practices were stooped and ensured transparency.

She said the allied parties from all the four provinces have once again reposed their confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Dr Fehmida stressed the need for electoral, judicial and political reforms besides reformation in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address all the challenges confronting by the country.

She questioned ”Why the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remained unsuccessful in truly implementing the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed between them.”

The minister said no one is asking about seven proxy votes which were cast in Senate polls in Sindh Assembly.

Dr Fehmida said the allies were fully aware of challenges being faced by the present government like Covid-19, FATF and other outstanding issue which would be resolved with joint efforts.

She appealed the PM Imran Khan to visit Sindh and Balochistan to personally observe the living standard of people with an objective to change their lives with starting development projects for them.