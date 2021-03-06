Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs 200 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
06 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 200 on Saturday and was sold at Rs102,550 against sale at Rs102,750 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at 87,920 against Rs 88,092. while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 80,593 from Rs 80,750
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged Rs1340 and Rs1148.43 respectively.
The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $4 and was sold at $1700 against its sale at $1696, the association added.
