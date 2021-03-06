ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Parties begin contacts for Senate chairman, deputy chairman elections

  • The contest for the chairman and deputy chairman offices has heats up after the recently held Senate election.
  • Chairman and deputy chairman polls will be held on March 12.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Mar 2021

With just less than a week remaining in the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate polls, political parties have started making contracts to secure the top slot in the upper house.

The contest for the chairman and deputy chairman offices has heats up after the recently held Senate election.

Gillani, who has been hinted by the opposition parties as their candidate for the senate chairman, has made contract with MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and sought a meeting with him.

Both leaders are expected to meet in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, Gillani will seek support of MQM–P for the senate chairman election in the meeting.

The former prime minister is also expected to deliver a message from PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Moreover, Incumbent senate chairman and the candidate of the ruling coalition, Sadiq Sanjrani, has also contacted the MQM-P.

Sanjrani has contacted MQM leader and federal minister Ameen ul Haq and sought a meeting with the party’s leadership, ARY News reported.

The opposition parties are now hopeful of getting the top offices of chairman and deputy chairman for which elections through secret balloting will be held on March 12.

Parties begin contacts for Senate chairman, deputy chairman elections

