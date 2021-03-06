ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ashwin, Patel take India to verge of England Test series win

  • England, trailing 2-1 in the series, need another 70 to make India bat again but face another quick loss after their two-day humiliation in the third Test at the same venue.
AFP 06 Mar 2021

AHMEDABAD: India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel claimed three wickets each against England on Saturday as the hosts closed in on an emphatic win in the fourth Test to seal the series.

Starting their second innings 160 runs behind, England were 91 for six at tea in Ahmedabad. Dan Lawrence was on 19, and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes on six.

England, trailing 2-1 in the series, need another 70 to make India bat again but face another quick loss after their two-day humiliation in the third Test at the same venue.

Ashwin struck twice on successive balls after lunch to send back Zak Crawley for five and Jonny Bairstow for nought. It was Bairstow's third duck in four innings.

The spinner then trapped England captain Joe Root for 30.

Patel got opener Dom Sibley for three, all-rounder Ben Stokes for two and Ollie Pope for 15 to leave England needing a miracle to survive.

Earlier, Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 96 as India finished their first innings on 365 after being bowled out in the opening session.

India only need to avoid defeat to book a meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship at Lord's in June.

India England Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel

Ashwin, Patel take India to verge of England Test series win

'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman

Vote of confidence today: PM dares ‘16’ PTI lawmakers to go against him openly

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters