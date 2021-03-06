ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Oppo becomes the biggest smartphone manufacturer in China

  • Oppo surpasses Huawei to become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in China.
  • Oppo currently leads the local Chinese smartphone market with a 21 percent market share in January 2021.
  • Huawei, which has been pushed to the third place after the US ban, is now tied with Apple and Xiaomi, with a 16 percent market share in the Chinese smartphone market.
BR Web Desk 06 Mar 2021
Source: Reuters

Oppo surpasses Huawei to become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in China. While Huawei struggles with falling sales and production cutbacks due to the United States ban, its dominance in the local Chinese market has also eventually come to an end.

Oppo currently leads the local Chinese smartphone market with a 21 percent market share in January 2021. It is closely followed by Vivo, whose market share is 20 percent.

Huawei, which has been pushed to the third place, is now tied with Apple and Xiaomi, with a 16 percent market share, according to the Android Authority.

It is important to note that Oppo has had incredible growth in the local market, with its local sales expanding by 33 percent month-over-month. Moreover, the smartphone maker also witnessed a 26 percent year-on-year rise in its sales.

The company has also been operating smartly by capturing the segments its competitor Huawei had vacated and offering solid premium mid-ranger smartphones to its customers.

In addition to this, Oppo also continues to grow globally, further diminishing Huawei's chances to catch up with it.

