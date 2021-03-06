ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Police attack case: Court rejects acquittal plea of Uzair Baloch

  • The gang war leader was booked in attack on police and murder of a citizen in Chakiwara police station jurisdiction.
    • In his plea, he stated that the case was registered owing to political reasons and three co-accused have been already acquitted in case due to lack of evidence.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Mar 2021

The Sessions Court South on Saturday rejected Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch’s plea seeking acquittal in attack on Police.

As per details, the gang war leader was booked in attack on police and murder of a citizen in Chakiwara police station jurisdiction.

In his plea, he stated that the case was registered owing to political reasons and three co-accused have been already acquitted in case due to lack of evidence.

“The police fails to provide any evidence in the case,” the petition said and requested release of the accused.

The prosecutor said that substantial evidence exists against Uzair Baloch and asked rejection of the plea seeking acquittal of the accused.

The judge rejected the acquittal plea from the defence.

Karachi lyari Uzair Baloch Uzair Baloch acquittal Lyari gang war Chakiwara police station police attack

