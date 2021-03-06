Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled, IBCC clarifies

The Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) has clarified that the examination dates for secondary and higher secondary classes have not been changed.

For the past couple of days, a notification from the IBCC has been circulating on social media according to which the annual SSC and HSC exams have been pushed to August- October.

However, the IBCC has termed the notification fake. "Please don’t consider any news, unless posted from the official source,” IBCC tweeted.

“The entire news item appeared on social media has no worth at all. All the BISEs across the country work according to their domain and schedule. All are therefore requested not to pay any attention to fake information about rescheduling of examination,” read the official notification.

A tweet by the Ministry of Federal Education also confirmed that the exams have not been postponed. The examination for the classes will be held in May-July 2021.