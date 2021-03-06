ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Monitoring Desk 06 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Friday announced boycott of Saturday's National Assembly session, according to a private TV channel.

"No member of PDM would participate in tomorrow's National Assembly session," PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced while addressing a brief news conference in Sukkur.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said tomorrow's session carries no value as no member of the opposition would participate in it.

He said that the manner in which the prime minister addressed the nation yesterday, it was akin to accepting defeat. "Who will you take out and against whom? PDM? People have already given their verdict," the JUI-F Emir said referring to Imran Khan's warning of bringing people out on the road against the opposition. Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan called his own party members "salable commodities". Votes of these members would also be included in tomorrow's session, he reminded the premier. "Vote of no-confidence has already been given in the shape of Senate elections... in the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani," he added. To a question about the alliance's anti-government long march on Islamabad, the Maulana said that the "winds had taken a different direction" in the federal capital after his party's “Azadi March” last year. "We stand by our decisions and announcement. A meeting has been called on March 8 in Islamabad [to discuss the fate of the long march]," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Pakistan Democratic Movement Imran Khan Senate elections Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Yousuf Raza Gilani

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

US blocked Myanmar junta bid to empty $1bn NY Fed account

Bill aimed at empowering govt to impose surcharge deferred again

Power sector: MoF required to provide Rs194bn additional subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.