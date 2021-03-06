PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Friday announced boycott of Saturday's National Assembly session, according to a private TV channel.

"No member of PDM would participate in tomorrow's National Assembly session," PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced while addressing a brief news conference in Sukkur.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said tomorrow's session carries no value as no member of the opposition would participate in it.

He said that the manner in which the prime minister addressed the nation yesterday, it was akin to accepting defeat. "Who will you take out and against whom? PDM? People have already given their verdict," the JUI-F Emir said referring to Imran Khan's warning of bringing people out on the road against the opposition. Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan called his own party members "salable commodities". Votes of these members would also be included in tomorrow's session, he reminded the premier. "Vote of no-confidence has already been given in the shape of Senate elections... in the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani," he added. To a question about the alliance's anti-government long march on Islamabad, the Maulana said that the "winds had taken a different direction" in the federal capital after his party's “Azadi March” last year. "We stand by our decisions and announcement. A meeting has been called on March 8 in Islamabad [to discuss the fate of the long march]," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021