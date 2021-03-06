Water filtration plant made functional: commissioner

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that the five MGD filter plant constructed by the Sindh government at a cost of Rs58 crore on February 16, 2012 was remained non-functional for the last 9 years due to lack of staff at Site Limited.

With the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, it has been made functional and handed over to WASA. He was addressing as the chief guest at the handing over ceremony of five MGD water filter plant at Ganghra Mori on Friday.

He said that the rehabilitation of the filter plant would ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the Site area and surrounding areas as well. He expressed his hope that WASA would play its role in keeping the filter plant operational and making it useful to the people.

He applead to the management of Site and people to pay the WASA dues on priority basis so that WASA could ensure its best services. Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that today’s function was organised on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and after signing MoU, five MGD filter plant has been handed over to WASA.

He further said that the supply of clean drinking water would be significantly improved after making the filter plant functional and clean drinking water would not only be supplied to the Site but also other adjoining societies would also be benefited as well.

