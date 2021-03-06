Punjab PA lays nine ordinances, introduces five bills

LAHORE: Amid opposition protest in Punjab Assembly on Friday, government laid nine ordinances and introduces five bills.

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat laid The Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, The Lahore Central Business District Develop-ment Authority Ordinance 2021, The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, The Emerson University, Multan 2021, The Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Ordinance 2021, The Punjab Letters of Administration And Succession Certificates Ordinance 2021, The Punjab Enforcement of Women Property Rights Ordinance 2021, The Punjab Local Government (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and The Provincial Employees Social Security (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Law Minister also introduced The Punjab Women Hostels Authority Bill 2021, The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2021, The Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Punjab Apprentice Ship Bill 2021 and The Thal University Bhakkar Bill 2021.

The session started two hours 29 minutes late presided by Panel of Chair Mian Shafi Muhammad. The opposition started protest because despite of pointing the quorum Panel of Chair refused to announce the counting of members.

While speaking on the point of order PPP (MPA) Makhdoom Usman Mahmood said that it looks the government was not serious in running the proceedings of the House. The standing committees of the Punjab Assembly are not properly functioning. Law Minister Raja Basharat while responding to the point of order said that the standing committees are not properly functioning due to the opposition not because of the government. He also said that running the affairs of the House is the collective responsibility of both the members of the opposition and treasury.

